This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Out-of-order lifts and communication breakdowns: Why taking the DART can be a hugely frustrating experience for wheelchair users

Recent issues with lifts not working have left many wheelchair users unable to access certain stations.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 920 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4811065

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

WE FOLLOWED DISABILITY advocate Sean O’Kelly as he attempted to travel the south Dublin DART line from his home in Dalkey.

There’s been an increase in the number of lifts out of order at different stations on the train line in the capital lately – making already difficult journeys even more frustrating for wheelchair users, he told us. 

He says that Irish Rail websites and apps not being up-to-date with the right information can also make travelling a lot more complicated than it needs to be.

Irish Rail say they’re currently working to fix the problems with broken lifts, and told us that they are also recruiting new staff to provide better live service updates.

Watch the video for our full report.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie