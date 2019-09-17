Out-of-order lifts and communication breakdowns: Why taking the DART can be a hugely frustrating experience for wheelchair users

WE FOLLOWED DISABILITY advocate Sean O’Kelly as he attempted to travel the south Dublin DART line from his home in Dalkey.

There’s been an increase in the number of lifts out of order at different stations on the train line in the capital lately – making already difficult journeys even more frustrating for wheelchair users, he told us.

He says that Irish Rail websites and apps not being up-to-date with the right information can also make travelling a lot more complicated than it needs to be.

Irish Rail say they’re currently working to fix the problems with broken lifts, and told us that they are also recruiting new staff to provide better live service updates.

Watch the video for our full report.