Mourners at funeral of Clonmel crash victim told she dreamed of being a teacher

LAST UPDATE | 6 minutes ago
THE FUNERAL MASS for Zoey Coffey has heard that she was about to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.
Fr Michael Toomey told those gathered to farewell Zoey Coffey at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel that it had been Tipperary’s “darkest week”.
Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said the whole country had been affected by the crash in which Zoey, 18, was one of four people killed when the car they were in struck a wall in Clonmel on 25 August.
Zoey, along with her friends Grace McSweeney and Nicole Murphy, also 18, had received Leaving Cert results earlier that day.
They were being driven by Grace’s brother, Luke McSweeney, 24, to meet other friends to celebrate their exam results.
Guards of honour were formed outside the church on Saturday by fellow pupils from Presentation Secondary School.
Zoey’s remains were brought into the church in a pink and white coffin and many mourners wore pink in line with the family’s wish that the ceremony be a celebration of her life.
Delivering the eulogy, Clara Coffey said her sister was her best friend.
She said: “Friday, August 25, a day I will never forget. A day that started with such excitement ended in the tragic loss of my beautiful little sister, her friends Grace and Nicole, and Grace’s brother Luke.
“Zoey had us up bright and early, eagerly awaiting her Leaving Certificate results which she worked so hard for.
The family of the teenager learned the day before her funeral that she had been accepted for teacher training.
“Yesterday, we found out that she received her offer to be a teacher, a dream she had since she was a child.
“Zoey was a gentle, patient, enthusiastic, selfless girl and I have no doubt she would have made the best teacher.”
She added: “Zoey was my best friend. We had always been so close growing up and I never did anything without her.”
Bishop Cullinan led the final prayers of commendation.
He said: “The whole country has been affected by the tragedy that occurred in Clonmel last Friday night, and by the loss of such wonderful young people whose lives have been cut all too short.”
The funeral for the three members of the O’Reilly family will take place in Cashel on Sunday.
