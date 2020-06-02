This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 23 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debunked: No, some Penneys stores are not reopening on a trial basis this week

It appears as though misinformation about Penneys reopening is being deliberately shared in a bid to dupe people.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 7:00 PM
54 minutes ago 4,406 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112763

download (4)

A NUMBER OF posts claiming that some Penneys stores will reopen on a phased basis this week have been widely shared on social media in recent days.

The posts claim the retailer is opening a small number of its branches on a trial basis to test its preparedness for phase two of the country’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

One post claims that six stores in Dublin will reopen this week, while another says the stores being reopened are spread out nationwide.

Some of the posts have been shared on Facebook hundreds of times.

Screenshot 2020-06-02 at 12.50.05

Screenshot 2020-06-02 at 12.52.03 Source: Facebook

Certain posts include a link that purports to show which stores are reopening – in some cases, the link redirects to a photo of a snow monkey, also known as a Japanese macaque, raising their middle finger, indicating the original posters are deliberately sharing misinformation in a bid to dupe people.

While some people appear to be in on the joke based on their reactions and comments, many others seem not to have clicked on the link and believe the content of the post is genuine.

When asked about the claims, a spokesperson for Penneys told TheJournal.ie the information is false and no date for reopening any of its Irish stores has been set as of yet.

“We have not made any announcement about reopening in Ireland and social media posts which are circulating with an opening date are false,” a spokesperson said. 

“Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. That is why we will only reopen our stores once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so.

“We are closely following all safety advice from government, and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores,” they added. 

2232 Penneys Closed shutters on Penneys on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre (file photo). Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Like many other retailers, Penneys closed its outlets when restrictions were brought in by the government in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is not the first time misinformation about Penneys reopening has been widely shared online in recent weeks. Last month, we debunked similar misinformation that claimed Penneys was reopening its Irish stores on 8 June.

Even if Penneys wished to reopen its branches this week or next, it would not be permitted to do so under the government’s plan for reopening the country.

This document states that the only shops allowed to reopen on 8 June (next Monday, when phase two is due to come into effect) are “small retail outlets with a small number of staff on the basis that the retailer can control the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any one time”.

Under the current plan, the earliest certain Penneys (those not located in enclosed shopping centres) can reopen will be 29 June (phase three), and even then, the roadmap has strict guidelines about what will be allowed. 

Phase three guidelines state: “The opening of all other non-essential retail outlets will be phased in on the basis of a restriction on the number of staff and customers per square metre so that social distancing can be maintained.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This is to be limited to retail outlets with a street-level entrance and exit and does not include those in enclosed shopping centres due to higher risk.”

Retail shops in enclosed shopping centres are currently scheduled to open under phase five, which is due to kick in on 10 August. 

****

There is a lot of false news and scaremongering being spread in Ireland at the moment about coronavirus. Here are some practical ways for you to assess whether the messages that you’re seeing – especially on WhatsApp – are true or not.

STOP, THINK AND CHECK

Look at where it’s coming from. Is it someone you know? Do they have a source for the information (e.g. the HSE website) or are they just saying that the information comes from someone they know? A lot of the false news being spread right now is from people claiming that messages from ‘a friend’ of theirs. Have a look yourself – do a quick Google search and see if the information is being reported elsewhere.

Secondly, get the whole story, not just a headline. A lot of these messages have got vague information (“all the doctors at this hospital are panicking”) and don’t mention specific details. This is often – but not always a sign – that it may not be accurate.

Finally, see how you feel after reading it. A lot of these false messages are designed to make people feel panicked. They’re deliberately manipulating your feelings to make you more likely to share it. If you feel panicked after reading something, check it out and see if it really is true.
TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here

Have you gotten a message on WhatsApp or Facebook or Twitter about coronavirus that you’re not sure about and want us to check it out? Message or mail us and we’ll look into debunking it. WhatsApp: 085 221 4696 or Email: answers@thejournal.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie