James Crombie/INPHO The Sam Maguire Cup (file pic).
When is the draw for the All-Ireland football semi finals, and how will it work?
Fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon.
IT HAS BEEN confirmed that, if required, the draw for the semi-finals of the Sam Maguire Cup will take place on Sunday evening live on RTÉ 2 following the Dublin-Mayo match.

The draw will be subject to avoidance of repeat pairings from the overall championship, where possible, with the semi-finals set to take place on 15 and 16 July in Croke Park.

Fixture details will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday afternoon.

The possible repeat pairings are as follows: Kerry v Cork, Kerry v Mayo, Cork v Mayo, Tyrone v Armagh, Tyrone v Monaghan, Armagh v Derry; Monaghan v Derry.

A GAA release issued today noted the following items:

  • If Tyrone and Derry win, no draw is required, as both teams have played Armagh and Monaghan, and the pairings would be Tyrone v Derry and the Winner of Armagh/Monaghan v Winner of Dublin/Mayo.
  • If Kerry, Cork and Mayo win, a repeat pairing can’t be avoided, so all four teams would be drawn from the same bowl, first team out will play the second team. The third team will play the fourth team drawn.
  • In all other combinations, a repeat pairing(s) can be avoided.

