CHRISTMAS ISN’T ALL about presents, but for many people it’s an important part of the festive season.

Some people like to open their gifts on Christmas Eve or first thing in the morning on Christmas Day, but others prefer post-dinner or after a religious service if they’re attending one.

The exact timing is a bone of contention in many homes, with some choosing to stagger the process.

We want to know: When do you open your Christmas presents?