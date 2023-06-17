Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: When was the last time you had a Choc Ice?
HB has decided to discontinue the beloved ice cream.
1 hour ago

CHOC ICE LOVERS have lamented a decision by HB to discontinue the beloved ice cream.

Choc Ices are no longer as popular as they once were, according to the company.

Today, we’re asking you: When was the last time you had a Choc Ice?


Poll Results:

I can't remember (588)
Within the last month (361)
More than a year ago (310)
Within the last year (257)
I've never had one (39)





Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Your Voice
