Poll: When was the last time you went to the theatre?

IT’S BEEN ANNOUNCED that the stage production of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is coming to Ireland next year.

The black comedy will be coming to the Bord Gáis Theatre in February 2025, following it’s world premiere in London in October this year.

Steve Coogan will play Dr Strangelove and other roles in what is the first stage adaptation of Kubrick’s work.

While the play won’t be premiering until next year, we want to know when was the last time you experienced the magic of the theatre?

So today we’re asking: When was the last time you went to the theatre?

