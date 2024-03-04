Advertisement
Steve Coogan and writer Armando Iannucci. Coogan will star in the stage production of Dr Strangelove. Manuel Harlan
Your Say

Poll: When was the last time you went to the theatre?

Are you an avid theatre-goer?
1
596
10 minutes ago

IT’S BEEN ANNOUNCED that the stage production of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is coming to Ireland next year.

The black comedy will be coming to the Bord Gáis Theatre in February 2025, following it’s world premiere in London in October this year.

Steve Coogan will play Dr Strangelove and other roles in what is the first stage adaptation of Kubrick’s work.

While the play won’t be premiering until next year, we want to know when was the last time you experienced the magic of the theatre?

So today we’re asking: When was the last time you went to the theatre?


Poll Results:

Over a year ago (73)
Within the last three months (51)
I've never been to the theatre (26)
Within the last year (25)
No interest/ No opinion (5)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     