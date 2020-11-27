No changes to limits for weddings and funerals, places of worship to reopen next Tuesday

PLACES OF WORSHIP will reopen next Tuesday, 1 December, as Ireland exits from Level 5.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement this evening in a nationwide address, where he outlined the measures in place over the Christmas period which will allow people to visit and spend time with family or friends.

The Taoiseach said the country will move to Level 3 from 1 December, with some modifications.

Under Level 5, religious services could only be held online, while up to 25 mourners could attend funerals.

Under level 3, services are also supposed to be online, with places of worship to remain open for private prayer.

Tonight, with the Christmas season approaching, the Taoiseach confirmed that places of worship will open from Tuesday 1 December.

Services are allowed reopen but the limit on the number of worshippers under Level 3 has not changed – 50 people at mass, 25 people at a funeral and 25 people at weddings.

It was also confirmed that people are to wear facemasks in places of worship, as well as in busy workplaces and crowded outdoor areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Martin said tonight that there had been a “massive national effort” to push back the spread of Covid-19, and many sacrifices had been made by individuals and businesses.