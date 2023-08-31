Funeral for Clonmel crash victim to be held today

ONE OF THE victims of a road crash that claimed four lives in Clonmel, Co Tipperary will be laid to rest later today.

The funeral for Nicole Murphy, 18, will take place at St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash, near Clonmel, at 12pm on Thursday.

Nicole, along with Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney, both also 18, and her 24-year-old brother Luke, were killed when their car overturned and crashed into a wall in Clonmel.

They had been travelling to an event to celebrate their Leaving Cert results, which they had received last Friday.

Around 2,000 people attended a vigil for the four young people in Clonmel on Sunday evening.

A joint funeral for Grace and Luke McSweeney will take place in Clonmel on Friday while Zoey Coffey will be laid to rest in the town on Saturday.

The diocese of Waterford and Lismore has issued guidelines for those attending the funeral from outside of the community.

Photography is not permitted inside the church before or during the funeral masses. Congregation spaces are reserved for families and parishioners. The masses will be livestreamed where possible.

The diocese has said that these are the wishes of the families involved.