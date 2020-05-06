'Alternative assessment models' discussed at meeting about Leaving Cert plans

ALTERNATIVE ASSESSMENT MODELS were discussed by various stakeholders at a meeting about the holding of Leaving Cert examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sixth meeting was hosted by the Department of Education and Skills today with a range of stakeholders including representatives of students, parents, teachers, the State Examinations Commission, the National Educational Psychological Service and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, also attended the meeting, and representatives from the Higher Education Authority attended in an observer capacity.

In a statement released after the meeting, a department spokesperson said the advisory group “continued its discussions on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate examinations, given the constraints of social distancing and other measures that may be required, based on the available medical advice”.

The group also discussed alternative assessment models, and received updates on the measures that have been put in place to support students’ wellbeing.

Practical exams

Speaking after the meeting, McHugh thanked stakeholders for “their ongoing engagement and support for the work on hand”.

“Discussions here today will assist in making decisions regarding arrangements for the Leaving Certificate that have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice,” McHugh said.

Related Read Leaving Cert exams postponed until late July or August and Junior Cert exams cancelled

Last month, McHugh said that 29 July was the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert exams would start.

Oral exams, which are usually held before Easter, were cancelled and students were awarded full marks. Some practical examinations, like the music practical, were also awarded full marks.

Other practical exams may still take place in subjects such as Art, Agricultural Science, Engineering, and Construction.

However, teachers have previously warned that it may not be feasible to hold such exams due to the revised timetable.