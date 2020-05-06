This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Alternative assessment models' discussed at meeting about Leaving Cert plans

An advisory group is looking into the best approach to holding exams given constraints such as social distancing.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 May 2020, 3:57 PM
8 minutes ago 831 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092721
File photo
File photo
File photo

ALTERNATIVE ASSESSMENT MODELS were discussed by various stakeholders at a meeting about the holding of Leaving Cert examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sixth meeting was hosted by the Department of Education and Skills today with a range of stakeholders including representatives of students, parents, teachers, the State Examinations Commission, the National Educational Psychological Service and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, also attended the meeting, and representatives from the Higher Education Authority attended in an observer capacity.

In a statement released after the meeting, a department spokesperson said the advisory group “continued its discussions on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate examinations, given the constraints of social distancing and other measures that may be required, based on the available medical advice”.

The group also discussed alternative assessment models, and received updates on the measures that have been put in place to support students’ wellbeing.

Practical exams

Speaking after the meeting, McHugh thanked stakeholders for “their ongoing engagement and support for the work on hand”.

“Discussions here today will assist in making decisions regarding arrangements for the Leaving Certificate that have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice,” McHugh said.

Related Read

10.04.20 Leaving Cert exams postponed until late July or August and Junior Cert exams cancelled

Last month, McHugh said that 29 July was the most likely date by which the Leaving Cert exams would start.

Oral exams, which are usually held before Easter, were cancelled and students were awarded full marks. Some practical examinations, like the music practical, were also awarded full marks.

Other practical exams may still take place in subjects such as Art, Agricultural Science, Engineering, and Construction.

However, teachers have previously warned that it may not be feasible to hold such exams due to the revised timetable.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie