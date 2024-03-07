Advertisement
Patrick McDonnell who played Eoin McLove with Carmel Condon, Ann Clarke, and Linda Lynch at TedFest 2023. Gareth Chaney
Your Say

Poll: Which Father Ted character is your favourite?

Ah, go on!
3
1.0k
13 minutes ago

THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION of all things Father Ted is kicking off today.

Tedfest is taking place on Inis Mór in the Aran Islands and includes everything from a Lovely Girls competition, a Mrs Doyle Lip Sync Showdown and the Craggy Cup.

Father Ted first aired in 1995 and quickly produced some memorable one liners, with An Post releasing four stamps to commemorate the show in 2020.

So today we’re asking: Which Father Ted character is your favourite?


Poll Results:

Father Dougal McGuire (84)
Father Ted Crilly (75)
Mrs Doyle (29)
Father Jack Hackett (23)
Bishop Brennan (16)
None of the above (15)
No interest, no opinion (9)

3
