Poll: Which Father Ted character is your favourite?

THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION of all things Father Ted is kicking off today.

Tedfest is taking place on Inis Mór in the Aran Islands and includes everything from a Lovely Girls competition, a Mrs Doyle Lip Sync Showdown and the Craggy Cup.

Father Ted first aired in 1995 and quickly produced some memorable one liners, with An Post releasing four stamps to commemorate the show in 2020.

So today we’re asking: Which Father Ted character is your favourite?



