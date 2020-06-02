This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Over one-fifth of people receiving Covid-19 illness benefit work in health and social care

The enhanced illness payment for Covid-19 is €350.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 6:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Vladyslav Starozhylov
Image: Shutterstock/Vladyslav Starozhylov

MORE THAN 10,000 health and social care workers are receiving the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit at the moment, the highest number in any working sector. 

46,500 people are in receipt of this payment, which is issued to those who have been medically advised to self-isolate.

This advice is given after someone has either been diagnosed with Covid-19 or they have been advised by a doctor to self-isolate for a number of reasons, including close contact with a confirmed case.

The payment is the same as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 a week.

10,300 of those who currently receive the enhanced illness payment work in human health and social work, according to government figures released online. 

The payment is available for anyone aged 18 to 66 in employment or in self-employment who has medical certification from a doctor or the HSE to self-isolate. 

These figures are from 25 May and show an increase of almost 2,000 people from the week prior. 

Wholesale, retail and vehicle repair industries have the second highest number of people in receipt of this payment with 9,900 workers. 

The industry with the lowest number of people receiving the payment is electricity and water supply with 200 workers.

In terms of the age range, 13,200 people aged 35-44 are receiving the payment at the moment, the highest of any age range. 

This is followed by over 11,000 people aged 25-34. 

13,200 of those in receipt of the payment live in Dublin and 5,300 live in Cork.  

