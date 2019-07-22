This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whirlpool to launch recall of tumble dryers posing potential safety risk

The recall is aimed at owners of affected dryers that have not yet had their product modified.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Jul 2019, 7:00 AM
51 minutes ago 2,835 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731754
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Grzegorz Czapski
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Grzegorz Czapski

WHIRLPOOL IS PREPARING to launch a recall of tumble dryers that have not yet been modified, as part of its long-running safety campaign. 

The recall will be rolled out across Ireland on 5 August 2019 and aims to encourage any remaining owners of affected dryers to make contact immediately.

The safety notice relates to certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015.

Affected dryers pose a potential safety risk if not modified or replaced by the manufacturer.

Anyone with an affected dryer must unplug it immediately and stop using it, Whirlpool said.

Under the recall, consumers have a choice of remedy options. These options include:

  • a free replacement dryer
  • a free in-home modification
  • a refund based on the age of their appliance

Consumers can also choose to upgrade their affected dryer to a superior model for a fraction of the retail price.

The safety campaign began in 2015 and has fixed the issue for all consumers who have engaged with the programme, Whirlpool has said. 

However, the company said there may still be people who have not yet come forward.

Whirlpool said it is “vital” that they get in touch so the company can ensure the safety issue is resolved.

“People’s safety is our top priority, which is why we are expanding this important campaign,” Whirlpool vice president Jeff Noel said.

“We are committed to doing the right thing for our consumers and will continue to take every action possible to resolve this issue,” Noel said.

The crucial message is please contact us immediately if you still own one of these tumble dryers and haven’t already had it modified or replaced by us.

People can instantly check if their dryer is one of those affected by calling 1800 804 320 or by visiting www.indesithotpointsafety.com.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie