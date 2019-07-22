Whirlpool to launch recall of tumble dryers posing potential safety risk

WHIRLPOOL IS PREPARING to launch a recall of tumble dryers that have not yet been modified, as part of its long-running safety campaign.

The recall will be rolled out across Ireland on 5 August 2019 and aims to encourage any remaining owners of affected dryers to make contact immediately.

The safety notice relates to certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015.

Affected dryers pose a potential safety risk if not modified or replaced by the manufacturer.

Anyone with an affected dryer must unplug it immediately and stop using it, Whirlpool said.

Under the recall, consumers have a choice of remedy options. These options include:

a free replacement dryer

a free in-home modification

a refund based on the age of their appliance

Consumers can also choose to upgrade their affected dryer to a superior model for a fraction of the retail price.

The safety campaign began in 2015 and has fixed the issue for all consumers who have engaged with the programme, Whirlpool has said.

However, the company said there may still be people who have not yet come forward.

Whirlpool said it is “vital” that they get in touch so the company can ensure the safety issue is resolved.

“People’s safety is our top priority, which is why we are expanding this important campaign,” Whirlpool vice president Jeff Noel said.

“We are committed to doing the right thing for our consumers and will continue to take every action possible to resolve this issue,” Noel said.

The crucial message is please contact us immediately if you still own one of these tumble dryers and haven’t already had it modified or replaced by us.

People can instantly check if their dryer is one of those affected by calling 1800 804 320 or by visiting www.indesithotpointsafety.com.