Monday 19 April 2021
Justice Minister launches plan to help tackle white-collar crime and corruption

McEntee said that the plan is being put in place to ensure those who engage in white-collar criminality are caught and punished.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 19 Apr 2021, 6:00 AM
Image: Sam Boal
JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has today published a plan to tackle economic crime and corruption across the state.

The plans are based on a previous report done by former Director of Public Prosecution, James Hamilton, which was published in December last year.

Under the plan, An Garda Síochana and the Revenue Commission would be given expanded powers to investigate economic crimes and corruption.

Currently, this is expected to take place by the end of 2021, with legislation currently being prepared by the Department of Justice.

An Garda Síochana is also being asked to submit a resourcing plan for the long-term needs of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau by the summer.

There will also be a new Advisory Council against Economic Crime and Corruption established, which will advise on policy responses to white-collar crime, and is expected to be launched this autumn.

This Advisory Council is expected to submit a multi-annual strategy to cabinet to go over methods of tackling white-collar crime.

“White-collar crime undermines confidence in our economic system and damages our economy itself,” said McEntee

Those who commit such crimes will be caught and punished,  and this implementation plan will give the State the tools to vigorously pursue those criminals.

“At an international level, this implementation plan also signals Ireland’s commitment to tackling economic crime and corruption.”

McEntee also said that the plans will work on a cross-governmental basis, with some actions of the plan falling under portfolios outside of Justice.

“It is important to note that a number of the actions in the implementation plan fall within the remit other Ministerial colleagues, and the entire Government will be taking the initiative to progress this plan.”

The Hamilton review group was originally set up by former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in 2017.

