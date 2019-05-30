This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

White House wanted warship USS John McCain 'out of sight' during Trump's Japan visit

Trump denied any knowledge of a directive to cover up the ship’s name, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

By AFP Thursday 30 May 2019, 9:14 AM
50 minutes ago 4,973 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4660821
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Japanese destroyer JS Kaga, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday,
Image: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via PA Images
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Japanese destroyer JS Kaga, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday,
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Japanese destroyer JS Kaga, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday,
Image: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via PA Images

THE WHITE HOUSE requested a Navy ship bearing the name of US President Donald Trump’s late rival senator John McCain be kept “out of sight” during a recent presidential trip to Japan, US media reported. 

The request came from an official who said he had been briefed on requirements for the visit by the White House Military Office and the Seventh Fleet, which is stationed in Japan.

“USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” the email seen by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said. “Please confirm #3 will be satisfied,” it added, referring to the request.

The order apparently posed a conundrum because the ship was undergoing repairs and would have been difficult to move before Trump arrived on Tuesday to deliver a speech on a neighbouring ship.

In response, a tarpaulin was hung over the ship’s name, which also refers to McCain’s father and grandfather, the WSJ said. The tarpaulin was removed before Trump arrived, but a barge was moved closer to the ship, blocking the view of its name.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet said that photos showing a tarp over the name of the ship were from Friday and that the barge was moved out of the way on Saturday, days before Trump’s visit.

“All ships remained in normal configuration during the President’s visit,” Commander Clay Doss said.

The New York Times, however, cited two Navy sailors as saying sailors from the McCain were not invited to hear Trump speak, unlike those serving on other US warships at the base.

And when several showed up anyway, wearing uniforms bearing the name of the ship, they were turned away, the newspaper reported.

The WSJ said acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan was aware of the concern about the ship’s name and “approved measures to ensure it didn’t interfere with the president’s visit”. 

UPI 20170820 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), pictured during maneuvers in the Philippine Sea 2017. Source: UPI/PA Images

Trump denies involvement

But Shanahan, speaking during a visit to Jakarta as part of a regional tour, denied any prior knowledge.

“When I read about it this morning, it was the first I heard about it,” he told reporters.

“I need to find out a little bit more,” he added, when asked if he planned an investigation.

Trump too denied any knowledge of a directive to cover up the name.

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan,” the president tweeted. 

Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do!

Trump had a combative political relationship with McCain, who died in August and was taken prisoner and tortured during the Vietnam war. 

Despite never serving in the military himself, Trump mocked the moderate Republican’s war hero status in 2015. 

McCain, a respected figure in US politics for decades who himself ran for president twice, withdrew his support for Trump in the 2016 presidential election and blocked Trump’s healthcare efforts in Congress in 2017. 

And before the senator died of brain cancer at the age of 81, he said he didn’t want Trump attending his funeral. 

Even after McCain’s death, the president has continued to make his dislike clear: “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump said in March. 

“Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dad’s incredible life,” McCain’s daughter Meghan tweeted Wednesday evening after the reports emerged.

© AFP 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie