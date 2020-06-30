Woman has engagement ring and other valuables stolen while parked in vehicle outside hospital

File. Outside of Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey.

THE PSNI IS investigating after a robbery outside a hospital in Antrim earlier today.

At around 2pm, a woman was parked in a vehicle outside the outpatients department at Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey when a man entered her vehicle.

He was wearing a blue surgical mask and a cap, and threatened her with a hammer.

The woman handed over a number of personal items, including jewellery and her handbag.

Some of the items the robber took were of significant value, such as her engagement ring, and she was left deeply shocked by the ordeal according to the PSNI.

The man fled the scene. He was reported to have been wearing a navy coat with the hood up, blue jeans and was around 5’5″ tall.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may help them in their investigation to come forward.