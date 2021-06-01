#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Advertisement

WHO gives green light to second Covid-19 vaccine developed in China

The World Health Organisation has approved the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 3:52 PM
46 minutes ago 3,256 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5454572
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation (WHO) has given the green light to a second vaccine against Covid-19 developed in China.

The WHO has validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine for emergency use after determining that it met international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing.

It recommends that the vaccine can be used in adults over the age of 18 and given in two doses, two to four weeks apart.

“WHO today validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities the assurance that it meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing,” it said in a statement.

The vaccine is produced by Sinovac, a pharmaceutical company based in Beijing.

Before a vaccine is given emergency use listing status (EUL), it is assessed for its quality, safety and efficacy.

The Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine assessment included on-site inspections of the production favility.

Sinovac can be stored around two to eight degrees Celsius, similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Assistant Director General for Access to Health Products Dr Mariângela Simão said that the world “desperately needs multiple Covid-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe”.

In May, the WHO approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, which was the first Covid-19 vaccine from China to be green lit.

The organisation has also approved six other vaccines, including the four in use in Ireland: Pizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Moderna.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie