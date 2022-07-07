Who is in the running to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister?

THE TORY LEADERSHIP contest is now unofficially under way, with Boris Johnson’s resignation setting the wheels in motion for a new prime minister to take the reins.

Johnson intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.

But with his departure firing the starting gun for a contest to replace him, attention has turned to potential successors.

Who do Conservative party members want to be the next PM? If you looked at single choices for next Tory leader, you’d think it was a wide open field, BUT… (1/3)https://t.co/s76Vy5j93R pic.twitter.com/6ZYYkyTmkK — YouGov (@YouGov) July 7, 2022

The clear favourite to replace Johnson among Tory party members is Ben Wallace, according to a new YouGov poll.

The UK Defence Secretary, who has not yet announced a leadership bid, has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach, particularly among Conservative MPs who applauded his push for increased UK defence spending.

Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards regiment of the British Army, was a key voice in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and this increased exposure could assist any leadership bid.

Ben Wallace has emerged as an early frontrunner in the Tory leadership content. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Hot on his heels in YouGov’s popularity ranking is Penny Mordaunt, who made waves in 2019 as the UK’s first female defence secretary before being fired by Johnson shortly after he became Prime Minister.

The Brexit-backing trade minister is reported to have a campaign team in place.

Other big beasts who have not yet announced their candidacy include Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, whose resignations from Cabinet on Tuesday triggered the mass exodus that ultimately crippled Johnson’s leadership.

Sunak, whom the YouGov poll puts in third place, was regarded as a frontrunner before his stock took a tumble following disclosures that his wife had non-dom status for tax purposes.

Advertisement

Penny Mordaunt is reported to have a campaign team in place. Source: PA

The PA news agency understands that Javid, the former health secretary, is seriously considering running, as is Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Shapps, who was key to Johnson’s fight for survival during partygate, was among the Cabinet ministers telling him to stand down on Wednesday.

Some Tories have already made their ambitions clear. Attorney General Suella Braverman launched an unlikely leadership bid as support for Johnson crumbled around him on Wednesday night.

Previously a loyalist to the departing PM, she told Peston on ITV that he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days and that “the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go”.

Suella Braverman has already launched a leadership bid. Source: Frank Augstein

Braverman, who was first elected as an MP in 2015, will be regarded as something of an outsider for the leadership given the party grandees already tipped to be running.

Prominent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, a senior Tory backbencher, also confirmed today that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.

He told Times Radio people are asking him to do it, and it would be “dismissive and disrespectful” if he did not heed expressions of support, though he said he regards the prospect with “something akin to dread”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has made little secret of her leadership ambitions, with a series of high-profile interventions and photo opportunities in which she appeared to be channelling late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Liz Truss is also tipped to throw her hat in the ring. Source: PA

Despite being a fervent Johnson loyalist, she was nowhere to be seen as the Government crumbled around him.

She has cut short an official trip to Indonesia and was expected to issue a statement soon, sources close to her said.

Another name to keep an eye on is Tom Tugendhat, the current chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

He became the first to throw his hat in the ring if Johnson left office, saying it would be a “huge privilege” to serve as prime minister.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

While he is largely unknown, Tom Tugendhat became the first to hint at a leadership run should Johnson step down. Source: PA

Though not a household name, he ranks seventh in YouGov’s popularity ranking and is understood to be being considered as a viable option among his Tory peers.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, newly appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt are also likely to declare their intention to succeed Johnson.

Despite not routinely featuring among those tipped to take Johnson’s place, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng may have raised eyebrows with an intervention this morning, saying the country needs a leader who can “rebuild trust”, and that person should take charge “as soon as practicable”.

Robert Buckland, who has just been appointed the new Secretary of State for Wales, has declined to rule out running as Tory leader.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is not planning to stand to become the next Conservative Party leader, PA understands.

The exact timetable for the leadership contest is agreed by the 1922 Committee and Tory Party HQ, with Conservative MPs and party members playing a decisive role in electing the next leader.

Tory MPs will whittle down the candidates to a final two through a balloting process, with party members then voting on who they would prefer.

In the meantime, Johnson will remain as a caretaker prime minister.

But critics of the outgoing PM have suggested he should not be allowed to stay in office until the autumn.

Many agree with senior Tory MP Bob Neill’s suggestion that two ballots should be held a day to accelerate the process and have a result in the summer.

Former prime minister Theresa May was asked if she would be prepared to act as a caretaker, but said: “I don’t think there’s going to be a caretaker prime minister in the sense of somebody else coming into that role.”

Additional reporting by Jane Moore