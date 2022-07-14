Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 14 July 2022
World Health Organization advises against use of two drugs for non-severe Covid-19

Fluvoxamine and colchicine received considerable interest during the pandemic.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 6:15 AM
11 minutes ago 558 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CURRENT EVIDENCE DOES not justify using the drug colchicine to treat non-severe cases of Covid-19, and fluvoxamine shouldn’t be used outside of clinical trials, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The antidepressant drug fluvoxamine and the gout drug colchicine are not recommended for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 because there is currently insufficient evidence that they improve important outcomes for patients.

Additionally, both drugs carry potential harms, according to a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel of international experts in The BMJ, formerly the British Medical Journal, today.

No recommendation was made for either drug in patients with severe or critical illness, given limited or no data.

Fluvoxamine and colchicine are commonly used, inexpensive drugs that have received considerable interest as potential Covid-19 treatments during the pandemic.

However, today’s recommendations against their use reflect ongoing uncertainty about how the drugs produce an effect in the body, and evidence of little or no effect on survival and other important measures, such as risk of hospital admission and need for mechanical ventilation.

There is also a lack of reliable data on Covid-19 related serious harms associated with these drugs.

The WHO’s advice against the use of fluvoxamine except in clinical trials was informed by data from three randomised controlled trials (RCTs) involving over 2,000 patients, and their strong advice against colchicine was based on data from seven RCTs involving 16,484 patients.

After thoroughly reviewing this evidence, the panel, which includes experts from around the world including four patients who have had Covid-19, concluded that almost all well informed patients would choose not to receive either fluvoxamine or colchicine therapy for Covid-19 based on available evidence.

The panel noted that none of the included studies enrolled children, so the applicability of these recommendations to children is uncertain.

However, they did not see a reason why children with covid-19 would respond any differently to treatment with fluvoxamine or colchicine.

