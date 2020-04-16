This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 16 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WHO thanks 'people of Ireland' for pledge to increase funding

Simon Coveney said that Ireland will donate €9.5 million to help with the global response to Covid-19.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 9,520 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076348
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Tánaiste Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO.

Coveney said that Ireland will donate €9.5 million to help with the global response to Covid-19.

He highlighted Ireland’s support for the UN health agency, saying “so many countries rely on UN expertise and capacity to save lives”.

In response, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “Huge thanks to Tanaiste Simon Coveney and the people of Ireland for your continuous support to the WHO and for your increased contribution for 2020 to 9.5 million euro. Together against Covid19! Together, for a healthier, safer world!”

On Tuesday, the US suspended its funding to the WHO – pending a review.

President Donald Trump claimed the organisation failed in its basic duty to “adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion”.

Coveney described the move as “an indefensible decision”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie