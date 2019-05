Who is my local councillor? Here is a list of all the seats filled so far

Jackie Healy-Rae celebrates with his supporters after being elected to Kerry County Council.

Jackie Healy-Rae celebrates with his supporters after being elected to Kerry County Council.

As local election results pour in across the country, we’ll be compiling a comprehensive list of the 949 councillors who have been declared elected across the 31 city and county councils in the 26 counties of Ireland.

Early results are coming in from Galway County and Kerry, with the rest to follow over the course of the afternoon and this evening.

There aren’t too many results in yet as of 5pm, but we’ll be updating this list as they come in.

Carlow County Council (18 seats)

Carlow (7 seats available)

Muinebeag (5 seats available)

Tullow (6 seats available)

Cavan County Council (18 seats)

Bailieborough – Cootehill (6 seats available)

Ballyjamesduff (6 seats available)

Cavan – Belturbet (6 seats available)

Clare County Council (28 seats)

Ennis (7 seats available)

Ennistymon (4 seats available)

Killaloe (5 seats available)

Kilrush (5 seats available)

Shannon (7 seats available)

Cork County Council (55)

Bandon-Kinsale (6 seats available)

Bantry-West Cork (4 seats available)

Carrigaline (6 seats available)

Cobh (6 seats available)

Fermoy (6 seats available)

Kanturk (4 seats available)

Macroom (6 seats available)

Mallow (5 seats available)

Midleton (7 seats available)

Skibbereen-West Cork (5 seats available)

Cork City Council (31 seats)

Cork City North East (6 seats available)

Cork City North West (6 seats available)

Cork City South Central (6 seats available)

Cork City South East (6 seats available)

Cork City South West (7 seats available)

Donegal County Council (37 seats)

Buncrana (5 seats available)

Carndonagh (4 seats available)

Donegal (6 seats available)

Glenties (6 seats available)

Letterkenny (7 seats available)

Lifford-Stranorlar (6 seats available)

Milford (3 seats available)

Dublin City Council (63 seats)

Artane-Whitehall (6 seats available)

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh (5 seats available)

Ballymun-Finglas (6 seats available)

Cabra-Glasnevin (7 seats available)

Clontarf (6 seats available)

Donaghmede (5 seats available)

Kimmage-Rathmines (6 seats available)

Pembroke (5 seats available)

North Inner City (7 seats available)

South West Inner City (5 seats available)

South East Inner City (5 seats available)

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (40 seats)

Killiney-Shankill (7 seats available)

Blackrock (6 seats available)

Dundrum (7 seats available)

Dun Laoghaire (7 seats available)

Glencullen-Sandyford (7 seats available)

Stillorgan (6 seats available)

Fingal County Council (40 seats)

Balbriggan (5 seats available)

Castleknock (6 seats available)

Howth-Malahide (7 seats available)

Ongar (5 seats available)

Swords (7 seats available)

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart (5 seats available)

Rush-Lusk (5 seats available)

Galway City Council (18 seats)

Galway City Central (6 seats available)

Galway City East (6 seats available)

Galway City West (6 seats available)

Galway County Council (39 seats)

Athenry-Oranmore (7 seats available)

Ballinasloe (6 seats available)

Conamara North (4 seats available) – Thomas Welby (Ind), Eileen Mannion (FG)

Conamara South (5 seats available)

Gort-Kinvara (5 seats available)

Loughrea (5 seats available)

Tuam (7 seats available)

Kerry County Council (33 seats)

An Daingean/Corca Dhuibhne (3 seats available) – Michael D O’Shea (FF)

Castleisland (4 seats available) – Jackie Healy-Rae (Ind)

Kenmare (6 seats available)

Killarney (7 seats available)

Listowel (6 seats available)

Tralee (7 seats available)

Kildare County Council (40 seats)

Athy (5 seats available)

Celbridge (4 seats available)

Clane (5 seats available)

Kildare (5 seats available)

Leixlip (3 seats available)

Maynooth (5 seats available)

Naas (7 seats available)

Newbridge (6 seats available)

Kilkenny County Council (24 seats)

Callan-Thomastown (6 seats available)

Castlecomer (6 seats available)

Kilkenny (7 seats available)

Piltown (5 seats available)

Laois County Council (19 seats)

Borris-in-Ossory-Mountmellick (6 seats available)

Graiguecullen-Portarlington (6 seats available)

Portlaoise (7 seats available)

Leitrim County Council (18 seats)

Ballinamore (6 seats available)

Carrick-on-Shannon (6 seats available)

Manorhamilton (6 seats available)

Limerick City and County Council (40 seats)

Adare-Rathkeale (6 seats available)

Cappamore-Kilmallock (7 seats available)

Limerick City West (7 seats available)

Limerick City North (7 seats available)

Limerick City East (7 seats available)

Newcastle West (6 seats available)

Longford County Council (18 seats)

Ballymahon (6 seats available)

Granard (5 seats available)

Longford (7 seats available)

Louth County Council (29 seats)

Ardee (6 seats available)

Drogheda Urban (6 seats available)

Drogheda Rural (4 seats available)

Dundalk-Carlingford (6 seats available)

Dundalk South (7 seats available)

Mayo County Council (30 seats)

Ballina (6 seats available)

Belmullet (3 seats available)

Castlebar (7 seats available)

Claremorris (6 seats available)

Swinford (4 seats available) – Gerry Murray (SF)

Westport (4 seats available)

Meath County Council (40 seats)

Ashbourne (6 seats available)

Kells (7 seats available)

Laytown-Bettystown (7 seats available)

Navan (7 seats available)

Ratoath (7 seats available)

Trim (6 seats available)

Monaghan County Council (18 seats)

Ballybay-Clones (5 seats available)

Carrickmacross-Castleblayney (6 seats available)

Monaghan (7 seats available)

Offaly County Council (19 seats)

Birr (6 seats available)

Edenderry (6 seats available)

Tullamore (7 seats available)

Roscommon County Council (18 seats)

Athlone (6 seats available)

Boyle (6 seats available)

Roscommon (6 seats available)

Sligo County Council (18 seats)

Ballymote-Tubbercurry (7 seats available)

Sligo-Drumcliff (5 seats available)

Sligo-Strandhill (6 seats available)

South Dublin County Council (40 seats)

Clondalkin (7 seats available)

Firhouse-Bohernabreena (5 seats available)

Lucan (5 seats available)

Palmerstown-Fonthill (5 seats available)

Rathfarnham-Templeogue (7 seats available)

Tallaght South (5 seats available)

Tallaght Central (6 seats available)

Tipperary County Council (40 seats)

Cahir (4 seats available)

Carrick-on-Suir (5 seats available)

Cashel-Tipperary (7 seats available)

Clonmel (6 seats available)

Nenagh (5 seats available)

Newport (4 seats available)

Roscrea-Templemore (4 seats available)

Thurles (5 seats available)

Waterford City and County Council (32 seats)

Dungarvan (6 seats available)

Lismore (3 seats available)

Portlaw-Kilmachthomas (5 seats available)

Tramore-Waterford City West (6 seats available)

Waterford City East (6 seats available)

Waterford City South (6 seats available)

Westmeath County Council (20 seats)

Athlone (Westmeath) (5 seats available)

Kinnegad (5 seats available)

Moate (4 seats available)

Mullingar (6 seats available)

Wexford County Council (34 seats)

Enniscorthy (6 seats available)

Gorey (6 seats available)

Kilmore (5 seats available)

Kilmuckridge (4 seats available)

New Ross (6 seats available)

Wexford (7 seats available)

Wicklow County Council (32 seats)

Arklow (6 seats available)

Baltinglass (6 seats available)

Bray East (4 seats available)

Bray West (4 seats available)

Greystones (6 seats available)

Wicklow (6 seats available)