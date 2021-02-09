#Open journalism No news is bad news

WHO mission says theory that Covid-19 leaked from a lab is 'extremely unlikely'

Experts believe the disease — which has gone on to kill more than 2.3 million people worldwide — originated in bats.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 11:15 AM
A security guard outside a lab in Wuhan that was visited by WHO officials last week
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

EXPERTS FROM THE World Health Organization (WHO) today all but eliminated a controversial theory that Covid-19 came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“The laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population,” Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO mission, told a press conference.

“Therefore is not in the hypotheses that we will suggest for future studies.”

The WHO mission to China has failed to uncover the origins of the coronavirus has failed to identify the animal source, scientists also said.

Experts believe the disease — which has gone on to kill more than 2.3 million people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

While transmission from animals was the likely route, so far “the reservoir hosts remain to be identified”, Liang Wannian, head of the China team, told reporters.

He added that studies showed the virus “can be carried long-distance on cold chain products”, appearing to nudge towards the possible importation of the virus — a theory that has abounded in China in recent months.

He also said there was “no indication” the sickness was in circulation in Wuhan before December 2019 when the first official cases have been recorded.

Embarek, who was based in the WHO’s Beijing office for two years from 2009, backed up the assertion saying there was no evidence of “large outbreaks in Wuhan” before then.

The mission is a diplomatically knotty one, which was trailed before it began by fears of a whitewash, with the US demanding a “robust” probe and China firing back with a warning not to “politicise” the investigation.

During the closely-monitored visit, reporters were largely kept at arms’ length from the experts, but snippets of their findings crept out over Twitter and interviews.

The experts spent one month in China, two weeks in quarantine and the same again on fieldwork.

But, already over a year after the virus emerged, some of it was of questionable relevance to their stated aim of finding the virus source, including a visit to a propaganda exhibition celebrating China’s recovery from the pandemic.

Unfounded lab theory

The WHO group spent just an hour at the seafood market where many of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago.

They also appeared to spend several days inside their hotel, receiving visits from various Chinese officials without going out into the city.

But deeper research was carried out at the Wuhan virology institute where they spent nearly four hours and said they met with Chinese scientists there including Shi Zhengli, one of China’s leading experts on bat coronaviruses and deputy director of the Wuhan lab.

Former US president Donald Trump repeated the controversial theory that a lab leak may have been the source of the pandemic.

Scientists at the laboratory conduct research on some of the world’s most dangerous diseases, including strains of bat coronaviruses similar to Covid-19.

Beijing is desperate to defang criticism of its handling of the chaotic early stages of the outbreak.

It has refocused attention at home — and abroad — on its handling of, and recovery from, the outbreak.

© AFP 2021

