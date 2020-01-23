Experts from World Health Organisation will meet again today to discuss concerns over coronavirus

Staff of Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

EXPERTS WILL MEET again today to decide whether to declare an international public health emergency over China’s coronavirus, which has killed more than a dozen people in the country and closed down the city where it is thought to have originated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was expected to make the decision yesterday but said it needed more information, describing the emergence of the disease as an “evolving and complex situation”.

Officials say at least 444 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in China’s Hubei province, where at least 17 people have died.

Hubei’s capital city Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million people, has essentially been shut down in a bid to arrest the spread of the virus.

Chinese state media said Wuhan had its train stations and airport closed, while ferries and long-distance buses were also stopped.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” Gauden Galea, the WHO’s representative in China, told news agency The Associated Press.

“It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say it will or it will not work.”

The People’s Daily newspaper also reported Hong Kong had its first confirmed case of the illness.

The UK Government announced all direct flights from Wuhan into Heathrow would be subject to enhanced monitoring, while the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to the city.

Following a meeting of an emergency committee yesterday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said: “There was an excellent discussion during the committee today, but it was also clear that, to proceed, we need more information.

“For that reason, I have decided to ask the emergency committee to meet again tomorrow to continue their discussion and the chair, Dr Houssin, has agreed with that request.

“The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern is one I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence.”

He said there is a team in China working with local experts and officials to investigate the outbreak, and he added: “We will have much more to say tomorrow.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said precautionary measures were being put in place at Heathrow after cases of the virus spread to other parts of the world.

There are three direct flights a week from Wuhan in China to Heathrow Airport, landing at around 6pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Under the new measures, it was planned that planes would be taken to an isolated area of terminal four.

The captain of each flight would then tell passengers during landing to let a flight attendant know if they feel unwell, and these details would then be passed on to public health teams at the airport who would carry out further checks.

Meanwhile, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office updated its travel advice for China, with a spokesman saying: “In light of the latest medical information, including reports of some person-to-person transmission, and the Chinese authorities’ own advice, we are now advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan.

A handful of cases have been identified abroad, including in Japan and the US, but there have been no reported cases in the UK or Ireland.