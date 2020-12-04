#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

WHO warns against complacency, saying 'vaccines do not equal zero Covid'

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier today that vaccine prospects will “motivate” people to continue following Covid-19 rules.

By AFP Friday 4 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
11 minutes ago 919 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5289359
Image: Shutterstock/CGN089
Image: Shutterstock/CGN089

THE ROLL-OUT of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic will not by itself eliminate the coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today.

The WHO warned against complacency and what it said was an erroneous belief that because vaccines are on the near-horizon, the crisis is over. 

“Vaccines do not equal zero Covid,” WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan told a virtual news conference. 

Vaccines and vaccination will add a major, major, powerful tool to the tool kit that we have. But by themselves, they will not do the job.

However, earlier today the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he believed the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine in the near-future will “motivate” people into following Covid-19 restrictions. 

“People will say: ‘Look it’s been a terrible year. We’re fatigued, we’re fed up of all of the restrictions but the vaccines are coming’,” Martin said.

“If (they) keep doing what they’re doing, there is a very good chance of emerging from this in the best possible way, in terms of the economy relatively intact and in a position to try and reboot it and reignite it and get it going again, and also protecting public health.

The arrival of vaccines must be seen as a tool, as an extra weapon in our armoury to deal with this terrible virus.

The Taoiseach added that he believes a lot of people are adhering to the guidelines and will follow the rules over the Christmas period.

Vaccine approval

On Wednesday, the UK became the first Western country to approve a vaccine for general use, piling pressure on other countries to follow suit swiftly. 

Bahrain today became the second country to approve the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that progress on vaccines “gives us all a lift and we can now start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. 

“However, WHO is concerned that there is a growing perception that the pandemic is over. 

“Many places are witnessing very high transmission of the virus, which is putting enormous pressure on hospitals, intensive care units and health workers.” 

Global coronavirus cases passed the 65 million mark today.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1.5 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. 

‘Life and death’

“The pandemic still has a long a way to run and decisions made by leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine both the course of the virus in the short term and when this pandemic will ultimately end,” said Tedros. 

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, added that these decisions “can mean life and death for us, life and death for our family”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

According to the WHO’s overview of candidate vaccines, 51 are currently being tested on humans, 13 of which have reached final-stage mass testing. 

A further 163 candidate vaccines are being developed in laboratories with a view to eventual human trials.

“I have seen vaccines transform the world and change the course of epidemics, and I fully expect that these vaccines and the ones that are to come will do that,” Ryan said. 

But he warned that people needed to recognise that the vaccine “will not be with everyone early next year”. 

Health workers, the elderly and people with underlying conditions will get priority – a choice that “will take a lot of the sorrow out of this pandemic. But it will not, by itself, end transmission,” said Ryan. 

Tedros said he was happy to be vaccinated on camera to help promote public confidence, but would not jump the queue to do so. 

“I would be happy to do it” but “I have to make sure it’s my turn”, he said.

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie