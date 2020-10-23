#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Who won last night's US election debate?

Both Republicans and Democrats are claiming victory.

By Órla Ryan Friday 23 Oct 2020, 10:51 AM
Trump and Biden at last night's debate.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and former vice president Joe Biden took part in another debate last night, the final head-to-head before voting on 3 November.

The previous debate was fractious and almost unwatchable as the pair shouted over each other, but last night was more measured by comparison.

Trump denied being racist, saying no US president since Abraham Lincoln has “done what I’ve done for the black community”. Biden then said Trump “pours fuel on every single racist fire” and claimed he “has a dog whistle about as big as a fog horn”.

You can catch up on the main points here.

Did you stay up to watch the debate, or catch highlights this morning?

If you did, we want to know: Who won last night’s US election debate?


Poll Results:

Joe Biden (383)
I'm not sure (166)
Donald Trump (160)
It was pretty even (74)




