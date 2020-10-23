Poll: Who won last night's US election debate?

Trump and Biden at last night's debate.

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and former vice president Joe Biden took part in another debate last night, the final head-to-head before voting on 3 November.

The previous debate was fractious and almost unwatchable as the pair shouted over each other, but last night was more measured by comparison.

Trump denied being racist, saying no US president since Abraham Lincoln has “done what I’ve done for the black community”. Biden then said Trump “pours fuel on every single racist fire” and claimed he “has a dog whistle about as big as a fog horn”.

