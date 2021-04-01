Your evening longread: Why animals don't get lost

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Why animals don’t get lost

A piece on the extraordinary navigational powers of animals.

(The New Yorker, approx 26 mins reading time)

In 2013, after an indoor cat named Holly went missing during a road trip with her owners to Daytona Beach and turned up back home two months later, in West Palm Beach, two hundred miles away, the collective ethological response to the question of how she did it was “Beats me.” And that bafflement is generalizable. Cats, bats, elephant seals, red-tailed hawks, wildebeests, gypsy moths, cuttlefish, slime mold, emperor penguins: to one degree or another, every animal on earth knows how to navigate—and, to one degree or another, scientists remain perplexed by how they do so.