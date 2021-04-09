Panel discussion: What future do young people want for Northern Ireland?

As part of The Good Information Project we are posing the question this month ‘What could a shared island look like?’.

THE GOOD FRIDAY generation were never supposed to know the violence of the past, but recent events show life in Northern Ireland is more complicated than that.

Across the island of Ireland major debates are taking place about the future of a shared island and the possibility of a united Ireland. But what about the reality for people living in Northern Ireland right now?

Too often the concerns of young people are overlooked, in a conversation dominated by the major parties of Unionism and Republicanism.

Here we discuss mental health, trauma, education, housing discrimination and cultural issues like languages and discrimination.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.