Dublin: 6°C Friday 9 April 2021
Panel discussion: What future do young people want for Northern Ireland?

THE GOOD FRIDAY generation were never supposed to know violence, but recent events show life in Northern Ireland is more complicated than that.

By Brian Whelan Friday 9 Apr 2021, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,811 Views 0 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

As part of The Good Information Project we are posing the question this month ‘What could a shared island look like?’. 

Across the island of Ireland major debates are taking place about the future of a shared island and the possibility of a united Ireland. But what about the reality for people living in Northern Ireland right now? 

Too often the concerns of young people are overlooked, in a conversation dominated by the major parties of Unionism and Republicanism.  

Here we discuss mental health,  trauma, education, housing discrimination and cultural issues like languages and discrimination. 

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

