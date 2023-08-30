Advertisement

Wednesday 30 August 2023
# Podcast
The Explainer: Why is Ireland getting more TDs?
Art O’Leary, chief executive officer of the Electoral Commission joins us explain how the changes were decided on and what factors were taken into consideration. We’re also joined by our Political Reporter Jane Matthews, Deputy Editor Christine Bohan, and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy to dissect the results and take a look at the political ramifications.
96
0
18 minutes ago

THIS WEEK, THE Electoral Commission announced the most wide-ranging constituency reform in the history of the State.

The changes saw the addition of 14 new TDs and changes to y constituencies.

But what will be the effects of these changes, and who will be the big winners and losers come election time?

Joining us on this week’s episode of The Explainer is Art O’Leary, chief executive officer of the Electoral Commission to explain how the changes were decided on and what factors were taken into consideration.

We’re also joined by our Political Reporter Jane Matthews, Deputy Editor Christine Bohan, and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy to dissect the results and take a look at the political ramifications. Who has benefited, and what we can expect to see from a general election with the new seats and boundaries?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, production assistant Steven Fox and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Steven Fox
steven.fox@thejournal.ie
