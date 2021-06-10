#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open Thread: We want to hear your rental stories

We want to hear about your experience of renting and understand what policies and solutions people renting in Ireland would like to see implemented.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 1:25 PM
CABINET YESTERDAY SIGNED off on proposals to ensure that all renters – including students – won’t have to fork out multiples of their monthly rent amounts when signing a tenancy agreement.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien brought a memo to Cabinet that will restrict upfront payment demands made by landlords.

Under the new regulations, which the government plans to have passed into law by the summer, renters will only be required to supply a deposit and a month’s rent in advance, and the total value will not be allowed exceed the value of two months’ rent.

In addition to tackling the issue of large upfront payments, Cabinet has also extended the current Covid-19 protections for renters.

Those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic will see their protections extended beyond 12 July.

The protections are being extended for another six months beyond July, until 12 January 2022.

The measure will protect “those who are most at risk and the most vulnerable” from possible 8% rent increases, which was raised as a matter of concern last week.

But will these measures be enough? We want to hear from you – Have you experienced unfair treatment regarding deposits or rent increases?

Could the Government put in place further measures to protect renters in Ireland and, if so, what?

Share your experience in the comments below or you can reach out to us via a number of other channels including Facebook, Whatsapp and email.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

