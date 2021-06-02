Open Newsroom Event: Time to talk about the housing crisis

THE HOUSING CRISIS is one of the biggest news stories covered every day by The Journal, so we want to take some time to do a deep dive into it and talk to our audience about how it is affecting you.

As part of The Good Information Project we are preparing to focus our attention on the major problems people are having with housing in this country.

Large numbers of people report feeling like they will never be able to buy a home, or have long-term security where they live, with costs rising quickly and supply reducing due to Covid-19. Others are battling with high rents, as the average monthly rent in Dublin looks set to hit €2,000.

This is a situation that requires solutions and we intend to create space to consider all the possibilities.

To kick off our discussion on housing we will be hosting an event next Tuesday where you can chat to our reporters, share your experience and hear about our plans for covering the housing crisis over the coming month.

Our journalists Christine Bohan, Cónal Thomas and Aoife Barry will be joined by housing activist and academic Rory Hearne, the author of Housing Shock, whose campaigning on this issue has been relentless.



You can sign up for the event on our Facebook page or YouTube channel - check in at 1pm on Tuesday June 8.

