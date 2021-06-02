#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open Newsroom Event: Time to talk about the housing crisis

Sign up for our live Open Newsroom event to discuss the housing crisis and how we can start to find solutions.

By Brian Whelan Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 10:04 AM
48 minutes ago 1,419 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5454042

THE HOUSING CRISIS is one of the biggest news stories covered every day by The Journal, so we want to take some time to do a deep dive into it and talk to our audience about how it is affecting you. 

As part of The Good Information Project we are preparing to focus our attention on the major problems people are having with housing in this country.

Large numbers of people report feeling like they will never be able to buy a home, or have long-term security where they live, with costs rising quickly and supply reducing due to Covid-19. Others are battling with high rents, as the average monthly rent in Dublin looks set to hit €2,000. 

This is a situation that requires solutions and we intend to create space to consider all the possibilities.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Sign up for our Open Newsroom

To kick off our discussion on housing we will be hosting an event next Tuesday where you can chat to our reporters, share your experience and hear about our plans for covering the housing crisis over the coming month.

Our journalists Christine Bohan, Cónal Thomas and Aoife Barry will be joined by housing activist and academic Rory Hearne, the author of Housing Shock, whose campaigning on this issue has been relentless.

You can sign up for the event on our Facebook page or YouTube channel - check in at 1pm on Tuesday June 8.

And in the meantime, we would encourage you to sign up for our newsletter below, which will keep you updated and show you how to share your ideas with us.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Brian Whelan

