Saturday 29 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# Donard
Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Wicklow
The collision happened at Castleruddery Lower, Donard, shortly after 11am.
945
0
8 minutes ago

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died after being involved in a crash with a car in Wicklow this morning.

The collision happened  at Castleruddery Lower, Donard, shortly after 11am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at Castleruddery Lower remains closed this evening while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castleruddery Lower area between 10:30am and 11:30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Cormac Fitzgerald
