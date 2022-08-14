Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 14 August 2022
Advertisement

Horserider airlifted to hospital after accident in Wicklow

The rider was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 7:07 PM
6 minutes ago 1,162 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5840745
File photo of a Coast Guard helicopter
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo of a Coast Guard helicopter
File photo of a Coast Guard helicopter
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A HORSERIDER HAS been airlifted to hospital after an accident in Ballynabarney in Co Wicklow.

The rider was injured this afternoon and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin by Coast Guard helicopter.

The response was co-ordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on the request of the National Ambulance Service.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a patient was airlifted from Wicklow to Beaumont Hospital this afternoon arriving at 17:15.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie