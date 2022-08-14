Horserider airlifted to hospital after accident in Wicklow

A HORSERIDER HAS been airlifted to hospital after an accident in Ballynabarney in Co Wicklow.

The rider was injured this afternoon and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin by Coast Guard helicopter.

The response was co-ordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on the request of the National Ambulance Service.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a patient was airlifted from Wicklow to Beaumont Hospital this afternoon arriving at 17:15.”

