Wicklow landowners fined €1,000 each for setting gorse on fire out of season

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TWO PEOPLE IN County Wicklow have been fined for burning vegetation out of season last year.
Kenneth and Pamela Balfe, landowners at Gap Road, Lacken, Co Wicklow, were both issued fines of €1,000 after they pleaded guilty to the offence at Naas District Court, Co Kildare today.
Burning living vegetation during the closed season is an offence under Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976-2018.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger told the court that on 17 April 2021, he responded to reports from concerned members of the public that scrub and trees were being burned at Lacken.
The ranger travelled to the area where he could see smoke and flames beginning to arise from Gorse bushes.
The ranger talked with the landowners who admitted starting the fire, but denied any wrongdoing.
Judge Desmond Zaidan said that “it was unbelievable that as landowners the defendants would think that burning living vegetation was appropriate and that they wouldn’t know of the restrictions”. He proceeded to fine them €1,000 each.
Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD welcomed the prosecution and said that wildlife crime is a serious offence.
“The National Parks and Wildlife Service has never been more focussed, or more effective, on tackling wildlife crime. It has successfully closed 25 prosecutions to date in 2022, and is currently progressing a further 44,” he said.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (5)