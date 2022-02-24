#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 February 2022
Two charged following arrests as part of ongoing Wicklow investigations

Gardaí seized four guns and drugs with an estimated value of €48,000 yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 3:59 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MAN AND woman arrested yesterday by gardaí in Wicklow have been charged. 

The arrests were made during a joint operation conducted as part of ongoing investigations targeting peoples suspected to be involved in an organised crime gang in the Wicklow area. 

The operation was conducted by the Revenue Customers Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and local gardaí in Wicklow.

The man (26) and woman (23) were arrested and detained yesterday and they have since been charged.

The man is scheduled to appear before Bray District Court this afternoon. The woman has been released and will appear before the courts at a later date. 

Two other people were arrested yesterday as part of this garda operation – a man (30) and a woman (25). They have been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

A total of four firearms were seized by gardaí in yesterday’s operation during the search of a vehicle. These consisted of a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols, two of which were loaded.

A silencer and a quantity of ammunition were also seized.

During a search of a premises, drugs consisting of MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with an estimated value of €48,000 were seized.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

