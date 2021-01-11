#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 11 January 2021
Advertisement

People told to reconsider going up Wicklow mountains after weekend crowds

A rescue spokesperson said it is “impossible to socially distance while carrying a stretcher”.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 11 Jan 2021, 9:57 AM
41 minutes ago 9,929 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321617
Cars on the road in Wicklow yesterday.
Image: Garda Síochána Wicklow
Cars on the road in Wicklow yesterday.
Cars on the road in Wicklow yesterday.
Image: Garda Síochána Wicklow

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN told to reconsider travelling to the Wicklow uplands partly due to the Covid-19 risk of a rescue situation.

A spokesperson for the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue team, Valerie Hayes, said social distancing is difficult during emergency rescues. 

“We would ask people to seriously reconsider going into the mountains at this time,” Hayes said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. 

“It’s very difficult for us to safely operate with Covid to safely rescue someone. It’s impossible to socially distance while carrying a stretcher.

“You might be walking within your 5k [radius from your home] and you’re socially distanced, or you’re traveling or walking just with your family members, but if you get injured, all of a sudden you’re in very close contact to at least 12 people. 12 new people.

So that’s putting you at risk, it’s putting us at risk. Our team is made up entirely of volunteers. A lot of us are also healthcare workers and it’s bringing extra risk then back into the healthcare settings when we’ve been exposed to so many new close contacts.

She said a call out at the weekend which would usually take 15 minutes to reach took rescuers 45 minutes to gain access. 

She said this is due in part to “a lot of people parking in front of gates”. 

Hayes said rescuers have keys for the gates which allows them “to get equipment closer to the injured party faster”. 

“It cuts off kilometers of carrying equipment up and carrying a stretcher back down off the mountain,” she said. 

“So we would ask people to please not park in front of barriers and make sure that the road isn’t reduced to one lane of traffic all the way into the mountains, because it really slows down our access to the mountains.”

She said rescuers are seeing more people visit the mountains than could live within a 5km radius of the area. 

The surrounding areas are not densely populated, she said, so “there really shouldn’t be that many people hiking in them”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí in Wicklow were in the upland areas over the weekend to control traffic volumes. 

“Emergency vehicles would not have been able to access several areas yesterday due to obstruction caused by illegally parked cars. Several cars were towed and two tow trucks have been deployed today to assist,” Wicklow gardaí said on Facebook. 

Last week, gardaí further told people to “please stay out of the uplands”. 

“It is dangerous at present due to conditions and you are risking exposing the emergency services to unnecessary risk if we have to come to your assistance. This is aside from any breaches of Covid regulations,” Wicklow gardaí said.

This is due to icy weather conditions last week with temperatures often reaching below zero degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie