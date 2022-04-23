Woman in her 50s dies after getting into difficulty while swimming off Wicklow

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A WOMAN IN her 50s has died after she got into difficulty while swimming off Co Wicklow.

Two other women aged in their 50s were also in difficulty in the water and required medical treatment after Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at North Beach, Greystones.

Gardaí had received reports of swimmers in trouble and were at the scene shortly after 12:30pm, where they then removed all three women from the water.

“One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Garda spokesman said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Loughlinstown where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

“A second female was taken to St Vincents Hospital to be treated for her injuries. A third female was treated at the scene by emergency services,” the statement said,