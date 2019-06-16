This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
For every hundred salmon that go out to sea, 95 don't come back - the state of wild salmon in Ireland

We spoke to Dr Ciaran Byrne from Inland Fisheries Ireland about the worrying decline in wild salmon numbers.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 4:00 PM
DR CIARAN BYRNE of Inland Fisheries Ireland says wild salmon numbers have been decreasing in recent years.

It’s one of the reasons why fishing organisations from across the North Atlantic have teamed up to declare 2019 the International Year of the Salmon as they hope to raise awareness about the decline in numbers.

Byrne says the Irish PFA (Pre Fishery Abundance) data from the 1970s had wild salmon numbers at 1.7 million. Last year, corresponding figures were between 250,000 and 350,000 fish.

From fishing practices to ocean pollution and climate change, Byrne says there are a number of reasons why the numbers are going down – and why it’s important now to act.

“It’s really now time that we take action,” he says. “That we really look at our salmon policies… to improve the survival of salmon.”

Watch the video for our full report.

