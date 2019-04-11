This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested in London

Assange has been taken into custody at a central London police station.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 10:40 AM
12 minutes ago
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN Assange has been arrested by police in London after the Ecuadorian government withdrew its asylum. 

Assange has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as possible, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement today. 

The MET has said it “had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum.”

Assange had been living in the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012 to avoid arrest over a Swedish probe into rape allegations.

Sweden dropped its investigation over the 2010 allegations in 2017 but British police said they were still seeking to arrest him for failing to surrender to a court after violating bail terms.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

