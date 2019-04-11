Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested in London

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN Assange has been arrested by police in London after the Ecuadorian government withdrew its asylum.

Assange has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as possible, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement today.

The MET has said it “had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum.”

Assange had been living in the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012 to avoid arrest over a Swedish probe into rape allegations.

Sweden dropped its investigation over the 2010 allegations in 2017 but British police said they were still seeking to arrest him for failing to surrender to a court after violating bail terms.