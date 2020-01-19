This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wildfires may permanently alter Australian landscape, scientists warn

Since September, the fires have killed 28 people and burned more than 2,600 houses.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 12:15 PM
26 minutes ago 1,317 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4971259
Burnt out bushland is seen south of Taree, New South Wales, Australia
Image: AAP/PA Images
Burnt out bushland is seen south of Taree, New South Wales, Australia
Burnt out bushland is seen south of Taree, New South Wales, Australia
Image: AAP/PA Images

SCIENTISTS SAY THE Australian landscape is being permanently altered by the nation’s wildfire crisis as a warming climate brings profound changes to the island continent.

Heat waves and drought have fuelled bigger and more frequent fires in parts of Australia, with some 104,000 square kilometres scorched so far this fire season.

While blazes continue to rage in the country’s south-east, government officials are drawing up plans to re-seed burned areas to speed up forest recovery that could otherwise take decades or even centuries.

But some scientists and forestry experts doubt that reseeding and other intervention efforts can match the scope of the destruction. Since September, the fires have killed 28 people and burned more than 2,600 houses.

Before the recent wildfires, ecologists divided up Australia’s native vegetation into two categories: fire-adapted landscapes that burn periodically, and those that don’t burn. In the recent fires, that distinction lost meaning — even rainforests and peat swamps caught fire.

Flames have blazed through jungles dried out by drought, such as Eungella National Park, where shrouds of mist have been replaced by smoke.

“Anybody would have said these forests don’t burn, that there’s not enough material and they are wet. Well they did,” said forest restoration expert Sebastian Pfautsch, a research fellow at Western Sydney University.

“Climate change is happening now, and we are seeing the effects of it.”

bushfires-nsw A National Parks and Wildlife crew member fights flames at Half Chain road at Koorainghat, near Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW Source: AAP/PA Images

High temperatures, drought and more frequent wildfires — all linked to climate change — may make it impossible for even fire-adapted forests to be fully restored, scientists say.

“The normal processes of recovery are going to be less effective, going to take longer,” said Roger Kitching, an ecologist at Griffith University in Queensland.

Instead of an ecosystem taking a decade, it may take a century or more to recover, all assuming we don’t get another fire season of this magnitude soon.

The changing landscape has major implications for Australia’s diverse wildlife.

Related Reads

12.01.20 Australian prime minister considers public inquiry into bushfires as death toll rises
09.01.20 Australian wildfire victim will rebuild his family home after €617,000 lottery win
09.01.20 Australian wildfires: new evacuation notices issued as area the size of Ireland now scorched by blazes

The fires in Eungella National Park, for example, threaten “frogs and reptiles that don’t live anywhere else,” said University of Queensland ecologist Diana Fisher.

Fires typically burn through the forest in a patchwork pattern, leaving unburned refuges from which plant and animal species can spread.

However, the megafires raging in parts of Australia are consuming everything in their path and leaving little room for that kind of recovery, said Dr Kitching.

In both Australia and western North America, climate experts say fires will continue burning with increased frequency as warming temperatures and drier weather transform ecosystems around the globe.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie