Wildfires continue to rage in Killarney National Park and Mourne Mountains

WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO rage in Killarney National Park in Co Kerry and in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down today.

Thousands of acres of the national park were engulfed in flames yesterday, prompting a massive fire fighting operation involving Kerry Fire Service, park and council staff, gardaí, Civil Defence and the Air Corps

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the damage caused by the blaze in Killarney Park was “devastating to see”.

In a post on Twitter, Martin thanked emergency responders and all those helping to battle the blaze for their “incredible concerted effort”.

Devastating to see the damage caused by fire at Killarney National Park.



Thank you to all involved in the incredible concerted effort to control the blaze - park staff, Kerry Fire Service and council workers, Gardai, Civil Defence, Air Corps and many others. pic.twitter.com/CEWZtfmHr7 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 24, 2021 Source: Micheál Martin /Twitter

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks & Wildlife Service are asking members of the public to avoid the following areas of the Park until further notice:

Gotderraree,

Derrycunnihy,

Gallavally,

Cahernaduv,

Gearhameen,

Doogary,

Eagles Nest,

The Five Mile.

In the Mourne Mountains, an operation to put out one of the largest gorse fires in recent years in Northern Ireland has continued into a third day.

More than 100 firefighters and 12 appliances from across Northern Ireland were supported by police, the Coastguard, Mourne Rescue Team, the Forestry Service, National Trust, NIEA and Sky Watch Patrol.

Coastguard helicopters from the Republic of Ireland and Britain allowed fire chiefs an aerial view of the blaze to help inform tactics as well as transporting personnel to remote locations to tackle the flames.

Aidan Jennings, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, said the view from above also allowed them to plan which resources to deploy on Sunday.

As the sun starts to set on a long, hard day for our Firefighters and our partners we want to thank all of them for their hard work in the major incident in the Mournes. The incident is ongoing and will continue into tomorrow.



📷@ConorK_Photohttps://t.co/FuUQNot1Ji pic.twitter.com/qfUotGQrxE — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) April 24, 2021 Source: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service /Twitter

“We are working closely with many partner agencies at the scene and this support has been invaluable. This is truly a multi-agency effort to bring this fire under control,” he said.

The blaze in the Slieve Donard area started in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident on Saturday.

Dramatic images of the Co Down peak ablaze sparked concern, with First Minister Arlene Foster tweeting: “This is devastating and tragic. The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable. Full support to those battling the flames.”

With reporting by Press Association