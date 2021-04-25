#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 25 April 2021
Advertisement

Wildfires continue to rage in Killarney National Park and Mourne Mountains

The Taoiseach said the Kerry blaze has caused “devastating” damage.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 8:33 AM
12 minutes ago 1,316 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5419636
Image: PA
Image: PA

WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO rage in Killarney National Park in Co Kerry and in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down today.

Thousands of acres of the national park were engulfed in flames yesterday, prompting a massive fire fighting operation involving Kerry Fire Service, park and council staff, gardaí, Civil Defence and the Air Corps 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the damage caused by the blaze in Killarney Park was “devastating to see”. 

In a post on Twitter, Martin thanked emergency responders and all those helping to battle the blaze for their “incredible concerted effort”.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks & Wildlife Service are asking members of the public to avoid the following areas of the Park until further notice:

  • Gotderraree,
  • Derrycunnihy,
  • Gallavally,
  • Cahernaduv,
  • Gearhameen,
  • Doogary,
  • Eagles Nest,
  • The Five Mile.

In the Mourne Mountains, an operation to put out one of the largest gorse fires in recent years in Northern Ireland has continued into a third day.

More than 100 firefighters and 12 appliances from across Northern Ireland were supported by police, the Coastguard, Mourne Rescue Team, the Forestry Service, National Trust, NIEA and Sky Watch Patrol.

Coastguard helicopters from the Republic of Ireland and Britain allowed fire chiefs an aerial view of the blaze to help inform tactics as well as transporting personnel to remote locations to tackle the flames.

Aidan Jennings, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, said the view from above also allowed them to plan which resources to deploy on Sunday.

“We are working closely with many partner agencies at the scene and this support has been invaluable. This is truly a multi-agency effort to bring this fire under control,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The blaze in the Slieve Donard area started in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident on Saturday.

Dramatic images of the Co Down peak ablaze sparked concern, with First Minister Arlene Foster tweeting: “This is devastating and tragic. The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable. Full support to those battling the flames.”

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie