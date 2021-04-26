'A lot better this morning': Wildfires mostly under control in Killarney National Park

Image of the fires in Killarney on Saturday.

WILDFIRES IN KILLARNEY National Park in Co Kerry are still being brought under control, with the situation improved as of this morning.

Thousands of acres of the national park were engulfed in flames on Saturday, prompting a massive fire fighting operation involving Kerry Fire Service, park and council staff, gardaí, Civil Defence and the Air Corps.

Kerry Chief Fire Officer Andrew Macilwraith told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the situation is “a lot better this morning”.

Three areas were on fire over the weekend, with two since put out by emergency crews. One final sector with fires is still being tackled today.

Macilwraith said there were strong winds, low humidity and dry grounds which helped the fires to spread quickly.

“This morning we have got a helicopter in the air… it’s looking an awful lot better this morning, which is excellent.”

He said two other helicopters are due to arrive today.

“Hopefully, between the three helicopters and the three or four ground crews we should hopefully put everything out today.”

“We’ve got a lot less smoke this morning, a lot less fire this morning.”

He said it was “very hard” to determine the cause of the fires. It may have spread from ”something as small as somebody had a small barbeque or a small fire”.

The Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said the fires have been “absolutely devastating” for the national park and its wildlife.

“There have to be consequences for people who set these fires. They’re not national phenomenon,” Noonan said on Morning Ireland.

“If they are agriculture-related, I think there need to be consequences there for people who set these fires deliberately.”

He said in the coming weeks, the situation will be examined and there will be a “detailed consideration of the environmental impact”.

The Department of Housing and said all access to Tomies Wood in Killarney is closed until further notice due to the wildfires.

“Members of the public are asked to please stay away from the area as their presence could hamper the ongoing emergency services personnel working on site,” the department said on Twitter.

In the Mourne Mountains, an operation to put out one of the largest gorse fires in recent years in Northern Ireland was scaled down yesterday.

After three days fighting the fires, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it is no longer a major incident.

Area commander with the NI Fire and Rescue Service, Mark Smith, told BBC radio’s Good Morning Ulster that he would be “angry” and “extremely disappointed” if this fire was deliberately set.

“Whilst a fire that starts at 23.00/00.00 BST comes to our attention halfway up a mountain it’s hard for me to say here today that that was accidental,” he said.