Wildfires continue to rage in Rhodes after 30,000 people moved to safety

HIGH WINDS FORECAST for today are expected to hamper firefighters’ battle to contain a blaze burning out of control on the Greek island of Rhodes, where some 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

The flames have burned for nearly a week on the island as Greece has been battered by an extended spell of extreme heat that has made it challenging to contain the blaze.

Local officials on Rhodes said on Saturday they had moved 30,000 people threatened by wildfires to safety — including more than 2,500 who had to be ferried off beaches.

“The wind is expected to become more intense from 12 to 5 pm, without excluding the possibility that could happen earlier,” said fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis.

The fires during the night reached the village of Laerma and were burning houses and a church there, while many hotels were damaged by the flames that at some occasions reached the sea.

Authorities have warned that the battle to contain the flames, raging in the middle of peak tourism season for heavily visited Rhodes, will take several days.

Another fire brigade spokesman, Yannis Artopoios, told Greek TV that the main fronts of the fire were were in areas south of the village of Apollon.

Alamy Stock Photo Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece. Alamy Stock Photo

Thousands of people, locals and tourists were evacuated on Saturday from at least six villages.

Greek fire service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis told Skai TV: “This is not a fire that will be over tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. It’ll be troubling us for days.”

Three coastguard ships led more than 30 private vessels in the evacuation, while a Greek navy boat was heading to the area.

Island officials arranged for dozens of buses to take people to safety, but where fires had cut off road access, others had to walk.

In Athens, the foreign ministry said it had activated its crisis management unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens in Greece due to the ongoing forest fires.

From the moment the evacuation alert sounded early in the afternoon, tourists headed for the beach, pulling their suitcases behind them.

A large part of the island was without electricity as the public power utility PPC shut down the local plant in the south for safety reasons.

Tourists and some locals spent the night in gyms, schools and hotel conference centres on the island while firefighters battled the blaze.

In addition, three passenger ferries have been moored at the port of Rhodes to accommodate those rescued.

“It is an unprecedented situation for the island,” Panagiotis Dimelis, head of the Archangelos village council, told Skai TV, adding that many locals had rushed to help the tourists.

The Irish embassy in Athens has advised any Irish citizens affected by the wildfires in Rhodes to remain alert and follow any instructions from police or local authorities.

Advertisement

They also advised Irish citizens to turn their phones on to roaming to ensure that they receive any alerts from local authorities. Anyone in need of assistance is urged to contact the embassy.

Anyone in need of consular assistance can call the Embassy on +30 2107232771 or the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Rhodes on +30 2241075655. — Irish Embassy Athens (@IrlEmbAthens) July 22, 2023

More than 200 firefighters fought the blaze during the night, while the air support started early this morning.

Greece is fighting dozens of forest fires 11 days into a heatwave that has seen temperatures soaring above 40 Celsius.

Meteorologists have warned it could be the longest hot spell the country has ever seen.

80 million Americans sweltering

Across the southern United States, about 80 million Americans will swelter in temperatures of 41C and above this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The southwestern city of Phoenix, Arizona hit 46C on Saturday, extending a record-breaking streak to 22 consecutive days of highs above 43C.

Tourists have been flocking to Death Valley National Park, which straddles California and Nevada, to post selfies with a temperature display outside the visitor centre.

Many are hoping to see it break a world record of 56.7C, which was set in July 1913 but was likely the result of a faulty measurement, according to several meteorologists.

Further north, in Canada, which has been suffering wildfires that left Montreal blanketed in smog, torrential rain hit the eastern province of Nova Scotia, cutting off roads and threatening to burst a dam.

Four people were reported missing, including two children who had been in a car engulfed by flood waters.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 active wildfires were burning across Canada, with 11.3 million hectares scorched this season by the deadly blazes. Across the border in the US state of Washington, a wildfire burned more than 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) in less than a day.

Hottest month

Leading Nasa climatologist Gavin Schmidt has said that July 2023 is on track to be the hottest month — not only since records began, but also in “hundreds, if not thousands, of years”.

The effects cannot be attributed solely to the El Nino weather pattern, which “has really only just emerged” and isn’t expected to strengthen until later in the year, he added.

El Nino is associated with the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Schmidt said the trend of extreme heat was expected to persist, “and the reason why we think that’s going to continue, is because we continue to put greenhouse gases into the atmosphere”.

The exceptional temperatures in Greece also meant key tourist sites such as the Acropolis closed during the hottest part of the day.

A 46-year-old man was reported to have succumbed to heatstroke on the central Greek island of Evia after being admitted to Chalkida hospital. Staff there said cardio-respiratory failure following exposure to high temperatures appeared to have been the cause.

Emergency health officials told the state broadcaster they had admitted at least 38 heatstroke patients in the last three days, while hospitals were also seeing cases of fainting and other heat-related conditions.

Greece is just one of many countries battling a prolonged spell of extreme heat around the globe in recent days.

© AFP 2023