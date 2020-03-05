William and Kate's trip to Galway delayed after helicopter grounded due to fog

Will and Kate on the Howth Cliff Walk in Dublin yesterday.

THE START OF the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s final day in Ireland has been delayed after bad weather affected their flight arrangements, an Irish Government spokesman has said.

William and Kate’s arrival in Galway had to be put back by at least 30 minutes after fog in the Dublin area caused problems with their helicopter departure.

An Irish Government spokesman said: “Fog in Dublin delayed their departure.”

When the couple arrives, they will begin their day by being given a preview of some of the arts and entertainment being featured during Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture.

The duke and duchess, who are coming to the end of a three-day tour of Ireland, will attend a special event where acts like Galway Community Circus and basketball project Hoops will be showcased.

The west coast city will host some 1,900 events across more than 150 projects during 2020, with local and international artists taking part in the year-long extravaganza.

Later, William and Kate will visit Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre, where they will meet local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people.

Outside, the couple will go on a walkabout, meeting members of the public gathered nearby.

They will end their tour of Ireland by visiting a local GAA club to learn more about traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic.

During the visit, the duke and duchess will join children and young people from the club’s teams as they take part in matches on the pitch.