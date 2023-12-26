Advertisement
Footfall in some towns is expected to reach upwards of 10,000. Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Will you be shopping in the St Stephen's Day sales today?

Some retailers have cut prices by as much as 50% this year.
7.2k
1 hour ago

STORES AROUND THE country open their doors again today with their major annual sales for St Stephen’s Day.

Retailers have cut their prices today – some as much as 50% – as footfall in the country’s major shopping districts is expected to reach over 10,000 in some towns.

So today, we want to know… Will you be shopping in the St Stephen’s Day sales today?


Poll Results:

No, I never shop during the sales (933)
No, but I usually do (119)
No opinion/Don't Know (67)
Yes, but I usually don't (32)
Yes, I never miss the sales (30)





Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
