Poll: Will you be shopping in the St Stephen's Day sales today?

STORES AROUND THE country open their doors again today with their major annual sales for St Stephen’s Day.
Retailers have cut their prices today – some as much as 50% – as footfall in the country’s major shopping districts is expected to reach over 10,000 in some towns.
So today, we want to know… Will you be shopping in the St Stephen’s Day sales today?
Poll Results:
No, I never shop during the sales (933)
No, but I usually do (119)
No opinion/Don't Know (67)
Yes, but I usually don't (32)
Yes, I never miss the sales (30)
