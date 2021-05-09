Poll: Will you go to a hairdresser this week?

HAIRDRESSERS AND BARBERS will be able to open their doors for the first time since December tomorrow as Ireland ramps up its phased easing of restrictions.

Last summer’s reopening saw queues form outside barber shops in the middle of the night, while those trying to get into salons faced lengthy waiting lists.

The demand looks exceptionally high again this time around with hairdressers reporting barrages of phone calls and messages seeking appointments.

Those who have secured an appointment are being asked to cancel their bookings if they are unable to attend as no-shows had a hugely negative impact on the industry last year.

So today we’re asking: Will you go to a hairdresser this week?

