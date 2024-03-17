Advertisement
Poll: Will you go to a St Patrick's Day parade today?

Happy St Patrick’s Day!
LÁ FHÉILE PÁDRAIG is upon us, with people dusting off their green hats and scarfs for parades taking place across the country and worldwide.

Once a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick’s Day has become a broader celebration of Ireland and Irish culture.

Whether you’re keeping it local or heading into the bigger parades, or you’re not bothered about Paddy’s day at all, we want to know how you’re marking the day.

So today we’re asking: Will you go to a St Patrick’s Day parade today?


Poll Results:

No, not arsed about St Patrick's Day (601)
Yes, it's a bit of craic (353)
No, but I'll watch it on the couch (288)

