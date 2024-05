THE NORTHERN LIGHTS are expected to be visible from Ireland tonight, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre.

The Aurora Borealis display may be visible as a result of a severe geomagentic storm, with NOAA issuing the first G4 warning in the US since 2005.

The Northern Lights will possibly occur over Ireland tonight and over the weekend, clear skies permitting.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran Sherlock said that those in northern counties, including Donegal, Sligo, and Mayo, are most likely to witness the phenomenon.

So today we’re asking: Will you look out for the Northern Lights tonight?