Poll: Will you watch the Six Nations?

THE SIX NATIONS returns this afternoon with Andy Farrell’s Ireland hosting Wales in Dublin.

It will be the first time Ireland play in front of a full Aviva Stadium since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland face England in Edinburgh later this evening and tournament favourites France will take-on Italy in Paris tomorrow.

The 42 has a panoply of Six Nations content today to whet your appetite for the tournament ahead.

Murray Kinsella previews today’s match, John Hayes looks back on his remarkable career and Ciarán Kennedy revisits Paul O’Connell’s Ireland debut.

So, today we’re asking: Will you watch the Six Nations?

