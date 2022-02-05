#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Will you watch the Six Nations?

Ireland host Wales in the tournament’s first match this afternoon.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 8,422 Views 13 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE SIX NATIONS returns this afternoon with Andy Farrell’s Ireland hosting Wales in Dublin.

It will be the first time Ireland play in front of a full Aviva Stadium since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Scotland face England in Edinburgh later this evening and tournament favourites France will take-on Italy in Paris tomorrow.

The 42 has a panoply of Six Nations content today to whet your appetite for the tournament ahead. 

Murray Kinsella previews today’s match, John Hayes looks back on his remarkable career and Ciarán Kennedy revisits Paul O’Connell’s Ireland debut.

So, today we’re asking: Will you watch the Six Nations?


Poll Results:

I'll watch as much as I possibly can (692)
I'll watch the Ireland matches (291)
I've no interest in the Six Nations (176)
I might watch a bit of it (120)




About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

