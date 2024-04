A PARTIAL SOLAR eclipse will be visible tonight, with Astronomy Ireland saying the west coast will be the best place to get a glimpse of the celestial event.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the face of the sun.

While we’re in for a partial eclipse here in Ireland, parts of the US have been gearing up for a total eclipse where the face of the sun will be blocked completely for a few minutes.

The moon will start passing in front of the sun at 7.55pm here, and while the west coast offers your best chance, Astronomy Ireland have said everyone across the country will be able to see the eclipse and “cloud cover will probably be more important than your location”.

So today we’re asking: Will you try to view the solar eclipse tonight?