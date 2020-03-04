This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A trip to Londis and a walk along Howth Head: Day two of William and Kate's Ireland visit

The royal couple also visited Teagasc Grange farm in Co Meath today.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 10:25 PM
10 minutes ago 2,507 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5033725

THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE LONDIS JB2 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in a Londis shop in Co Kildare Source: Julien Behal via RollingNews.ie

THE DUKE AND Duchess of Cambridge helped prepare a meal for a group of youngsters during day two of their trip to Ireland today, and popped down to a local Londis to pick up ingredients. 

William and Kate joined 13-year-olds Simon and Molly to visit the Londis store in Prosperous, Co Kildare as they prepared to make a batch of soup. 

Philip Stynes, owner of the store, admitted he had told a few customers about the royal visit on last night and word soon spread around the village.

He added: “It just snowballed from there. But even if we hadn’t told them there would have been a big crowd. People live out on the streets here.”

Before they set off, the Cambridges inspected the fridge with the youngsters and checked the ingredients needed for the soup – all designed to teach the children life skills.

William said: “There’s only one leek. Do we have to stick to the menu?”

He then told the others in the kitchen: “We’re going to shop for you. We’ll be back in a minute. We’ll bring back all the wrong ingredients.”

the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-visit-ireland-day-2 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare soup with members and staff in the kitchen area during a visit to Extern at Savannah House Source: Gerry Mooney via PA Images

the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-visit-ireland-day-2 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Cod Dublin Source: Chris Jackson

The couple, who had €20 to spend, returned 15 minutes later with a bag of provisions including brown bread, butter and leeks.

After washing their hands, they donned aprons to help Simon and Molly, and Owen, 13, and Chloe, 15, prepare the meal for around 16 children and relatives.

Later, the couple played a game of table tennis with other young people who are supported by Savannah House, a respite centre run by social justice charity Extern.

Each year around 300 children from around the country stay at the centre in Clane, Co Kildare, for a maximum of three nights at a time to have a break from problems at home or while they are in care.

Before the couple left they sat down with another group of children to help decorate bunting with their own personal messages on what they like about Savannah House.

The exercise was designed to make them take ownership of the centre and help them feel at home on their return visits, often for family therapy.

The royal couple also visited Teagasc Grange farm in Co Meath today, and took a walk along Howth Head in Dublin.

Press Association

